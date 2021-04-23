We Have Capacity to Crush You, Buhari Warns Criminals

President Muhammadu on Thursday warned criminals harassing Nigerians to desist from pushing their luck too far, telling them not to think that the Federal Government lacks the capacity to crush them.

The Nigerian leader issued the warning in the wake of attacks in Zamfara State which led to the death of about 80 persons and the destruction of properties.

Buhari described the attacks as “insane,” and warned that “these criminals should stop pushing their luck too far by believing that the government lacks the capacity to crush them.”

In a statement by his media aide, Garba Shehu, Buhari condemned the incidents, and restated that “such wanton disregard for life will be brought to an end sooner than later.”

“The violence against poor villagers who are struggling with poverty and other severe economic challenges is not going to be tolerated by this administration,” he added.

He directed Nigeria’s security agencies to immediately close all gaps in their operations that are being exploited by criminals to wreak havoc, asking them to “redouble their efforts in bringing an end to this mindless violence against innocent people.

“Let’s not give these criminals any opportunity to succeed by taking the war to their own camps and stop them in their tracks before they even have the time to respond under our massive firepower.

Despite the attacks, the 78-year-old reassured Zamfara people that “there will be no compromise in our determination to defeat these enemies of humanity.”

Renewed Assaults

Bandits had in the last five days attacked about ten communities in the northwestern state, killing 80 people.

About 50 people died when over six communities in the Magami Ward of Gusau Local Government Area and Maru Local Government Area were invaded.

Most of the victims of the attack are members of the local vigilante group known as Yansakai keeping watch on their communities.

A similar incident happened on Tuesday as no fewer than 30 people were killed in four villages.

Villages attacked by bandits were Gobirawa, Rini, Gora, and Madoti Dankule in Bakura and Maradun LGAs in the state located in the north-western region of the country.

“More security personnel are needed in this area if farming is to be successful this season,” said Aminu Suleiman who is the Sole Administrator of Bakura LGA.