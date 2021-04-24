Gunmen Attack Governor Uzodinma’s House In Imo

Gunmen have attacked the country home of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma in Omuma, Oru East Local Government Area of the state

They were said to have invaded the governor’s village house in the early hours of Saturday, before torching it.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Declan Emelumba, confirmed the attack to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

He however explained that the attack was repelled by a combined team of security operatives attached to the house.

“Gallant security operatives this morning repelled an attack on the Omuma country home of the governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodimma,” he said via a statement.

“At about 9 am today, Saturday, April 24th, a group of hoodlums numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed the country home of the governor in Omuma, Oru East LGA and attempted to burn down the house.

“However, vigilant security operatives attached to the Governor’s house successfully repelled the attack and consequently minimised the damage they had planned to unleash.

“In the crossfire that ensued a few casualties were recorded. Preliminary investigation suggests that the foiled attack may have been politically sponsored.”

The commissioner noted that security agencies have been asked to investigate the incident, promptly apprehend the sponsors and their agents and bring them to justice

Although it could not be ascertained if there was any loss of life, reports say two security operatives were killed during the attack.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack, but sources alleged that the attackers are suspected members of the Eastern Security Network of IPOB.

According to eyewitnesses, one security detail in the compound was shot in the process.

The attack comes barely 24 hours after Governor Uzodinma accused politicians of funding banditry to run down the present administration.

Briefing reporters shortly after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja, the governor condemned the recent attacks by armed bandits on communities, especially in the northern part of the country, challenged the security agencies to urgently reveal the names of their sponsors.

He also condemned the call for secession, stressing that criminals particularly in Imo were a combination of individuals within and outside the state.

Imo State has been experiencing series of attacks lately.