Lagos Govt To Divert Traffic From Ojota Underpass, Announce Alternative Routes

The Lagos State Government on Saturday said it will divert traffic from Ojota Underpass to Demurin Junction on the Ikorodu corridor from April 26 for a duration of four weeks.

The diversion is expected to allow the contractor handling the on-going reconstruction works on Ketu – Mile 12 road to commence construction on the service lane inward Ikorodu from Ojota underpass to Demurin Junction.

Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, communicated the news of the diversion in a statement.

Oladeinde revealed that this will necessitate the temporary closure of access routes to Ketu during the duration of repair works, stressing further that this section was vital to the flawless completion of the rehabilitation that has been ongoing on Ikorodu Road over the past one year.

The statement further hinted that different alternative routes have been provided for road users to utilize during the construction period.

In addition the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) will be on ground to direct traffic for free vehicular movement.

According to the statement, motorists coming from Iyana-Oworonshoki axis inward Ketu, Mile 12 and Ikorodu will be diverted to Alapere to make an exit through Ajelogo Street and Mile 12 Underbridge or alternately use the clover leaf ramp to descend into the Maryland bound lane to access the ramp back to the bridge and take another descent into the ketu bound main carriage way.

Traffic heading towards Ketu, Mile 12 and Ikorodu from Maryland/Ojota axis will be able to access the main carriage way inward Ikorodu while vehicles headed for the Lagos/Ibadan Expressway will equally have the exit ramp open to access their desired destinations.

Motorists can also use the exit ramp and make a U-turn at 7UP to use the second exit on Ojota Bridge.

The government appealed to residents, especially motorists that ply these corridors to support the project, which is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the congestion in the metropolis in line with efficient traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.