Police Arrest Six Suspected Armed Robbers Along Garki, Lokoja Axis

The FCT Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers along the Kubuwa, Garki and Lokoja axis.

The suspects who are involved in car snatching and robbery along the road were arrested by the command’s Anti-car Theft Unit.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam revealed the suspects as, Beneth Idiwogu 31years, Uche Victor 37years and Julius Kilotomo 22years, who are all male.

ASP Mariam said that the suspects confessed to being members of the notorious syndicate terrorizing the FCT.

“Exhibits recovered are: two (2) silver coloured Toyota Corolla, two (2) silver coloured Toyota RAV4 and one (1) black coloured Lexus”.

Also in a similar development, the police operatives from Kubwa have arrested a four-man robbery gang for robbing their victims along the Kubwa Garden.

The suspects are Abubakar Isa 20years, Abdullahi Abdul 23years and Mubarak Usman 25years (all male).

The command’s spokesman noted that one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries in a bid to escape, he was arrested and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while receiving treatment.

“The suspects confessed to being responsible for terrorizing Kubwa axis.

“Exhibit recovered are three cutlasses, one dagger, one cutter, two Laptops, nine mobile phones, two plasma TV and jewelries”.

According to ASP Mariam, efforts are in top gear to arrest other fleeing suspects while the arrested ones will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.

