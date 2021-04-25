Advertisement
Police Arrest Six Suspected Armed Robbers Along Garki, Lokoja Axis
The FCT Police Command has arrested six suspected armed robbers along the Kubuwa, Garki and Lokoja axis.
The suspects who are involved in car snatching and robbery along the road were arrested by the command’s Anti-car Theft Unit.
In a statement by the spokesman of the command, ASP Yusuf Mariam revealed the suspects as, Beneth Idiwogu 31years, Uche Victor 37years and Julius Kilotomo 22years, who are all male.
ASP Mariam said that the suspects confessed to being members of the notorious syndicate terrorizing the FCT.
“Exhibits recovered are: two (2) silver coloured Toyota Corolla, two (2) silver coloured Toyota RAV4 and one (1) black coloured Lexus”.
Also in a similar development, the police operatives from Kubwa have arrested a four-man robbery gang for robbing their victims along the Kubwa Garden.
The suspects are Abubakar Isa 20years, Abdullahi Abdul 23years and Mubarak Usman 25years (all male).
The command’s spokesman noted that one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries in a bid to escape, he was arrested and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while receiving treatment.
“The suspects confessed to being responsible for terrorizing Kubwa axis.
“Exhibit recovered are three cutlasses, one dagger, one cutter, two Laptops, nine mobile phones, two plasma TV and jewelries”.
According to ASP Mariam, efforts are in top gear to arrest other fleeing suspects while the arrested ones will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.
Read Full Statement Below:
FCT POLICE ARRESTS SUSPECTED CAR SNATCHERS/ARMED ROBBERS/RECOVER EXHIBITS
……………implore residents to report suspicious movement
The FCT Police Command has arrested six (6) suspects for car snatching/armed robbery along Kubwa, Garki and Lokoja axis.
2. Amongst the suspects are one Beneth Idiwogu 31years, Uche Victor 37years and Julius Kilotomo 22years all male were arrested during different coordinated intelligence operations by the Command’s Anti-Car Theft Unit. The suspects confessed to being members of the notorious syndicate terrorizing the FCT. Exhibits recovered are: two (2) silver coloured Toyota Corolla, two (2) silver coloured Toyota RAV4 and one (1) black coloured Lexus.
3. Relatedly, Police Operatives from Kubwa Division arrested a four-man robbery gang along Kubwa Garden, the suspects are: one Abubakar Isa ‘m’ 20years, Abdullahi Abdul 23years and Mubarak Usman ‘m’ 25years all male were arrested after robbing their victims, however, one of the suspects sustained gunshot injuries in his bid to escape arrest and was taken to the hospital where the doctor confirmed him dead while receiving treatment.
The suspects stated that they are responsible for terrorizing the Kubwa axis.
Exhibit recovered: three (3) cutlasses, one (1) dagger, one (1) cutter, two (2) Laptops, nine (9) mobile phones, two(2) plasma TV and jewelries.
Efforts are in top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.
4. The suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of the investigation.
5. The Command implores residents to report all suspicious movements, emergency or distress, through these numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653 and 08028940883, to report the conduct of Police Officers, call the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) number: 09022222352
ASP Yusuf Mariam
Police Public Relations Officer,
For: The Commissioner of Police
FCT Police Command,
Abuja