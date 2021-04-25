We Are Not Responsible For Attack On Uzodinma’s Residence – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has no connection with the recent attack on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s country home, said its spokesman, Emmanuel Powerful.

He described those linking the incident to the secessionist group as liars, stressing that neither IPOB nor the Eastern Security Network (ESN) was responsible for the incident.

“They are liars, and they are not saying the truth,” Powerful said during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics – a day after the attack on the governor’s house in Omuma, a community Oru East Local Government Area of the state.

He added, “They don’t want to tell the citizens that Nigeria is almost collapsing, and IPOB has decided that nothing will stop them to back out on this course for Biafra restoration.

“We are planning to get Biafra, but God knows the time. Anybody can say whatever he or she likes, it does not concern us.”

READ ALSO: Security Forces Bust IPOB HQ, Kill Number Two Man – Army

Channels Television had reported that the assailants, numbering about 15 driving in a motorcade of three vehicles accompanied by a tipper loaded with used tyres, stormed Governor Uzodinma’s residence on Saturday in an attempt to burn down the house.

They were, however, repelled by the security operatives attached to the governor’s house, but some vehicles parked on the premises were burnt.

The attack was condemned by various individuals and groups, including members of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

According to the governors, the attack is seen as taking criminality to reckless and irresponsible heights and those responsible must be mindful that they do not have the monopoly of violence.

But the IPOB spokesman insisted that they had no hand in the attack, although they had an issue with the governor.

He alleged that Governor Uzodinma ordered the killing of their late commander, Ikonson Commander, who died in a raid by security operatives on Saturday.

“ESN does not use Nigerian Army uniform; number two, they presented three AK 47 rifles with one magazine, they presented 10 bullets while we have no machine gun; how can somebody use three AK 47 rifles with one magazine?” Powerful questioned.

He claimed, “Imo State administrator knows very that he has committed a crime and we must follow him up; he ordered for the killing of this guy (the commander) because he refused his offer to come and head the Ebubeagu which the South East governors established.”