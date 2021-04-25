Zamfara Govt Releases N1.2bn For State Projects

The Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle says his administration has released the sum of N1.2 Billion as State Government contribution to all donor assisted projects in the State.

Out of the amount, 150 million Naira was released to the state office of Community and Social Development Projects CSDP for the execution of the year 2019/2020 CSDP PROJECTS in the state.

The Governor made this known today, Saturday 24th April 2021 while granting audience to the National CSDP TV Documentary Team and officials from the CSDP Federal Projects Support Unit who was in Zamfara state on an Assessment tour of CSDP projects and verification of achievements.

He said the money was released to CSDP as a result of his Administration’s recognition of the critical role that the organisation plays in meeting the development needs and the yearnings and aspirations of the rural communities.

According to the Governor, there is no gainsaying that CSDP has been complementing his Administration’s efforts in providing basic infrastructure and facilities to the communities in all parts of the state.

Shettiman Sokoto explained that because of the government’s supportive role and encouragement to the CSDP, the Agency has performed admirably from the time he took over office as the Governor of Zamfara state.

Some of the notable accomplishments recorded during the period with him as Governor include Rendering assistance to 88 communities and groups; Execution of 207 Projects across the state; expending 639 million Naira for various community projects.

He also expressed delight that CSDP has been able to accomplish all these within 15 months of his coming to office.

Governor Bello Matawalle thanked CSDP for its assistance in the preparation of N-CARES Programme in Zamfara State. He disclosed that Zamfara state has been given N235,086,500.00 to help it prepare for the implementation of the N-CARES Programme in the state.

According to the Governor, the funds were used to equip the state N-CARES Coordinating office as well as three implementing platforms: The CSDP, the Fadama coordinating office, and the state Ministry of Commerce and Industries.

The Matawallen Maradun further explained that aside from the security challenges, the most critical aspect of Governance that the Administration is focusing on is the provision of the much-needed community projects, adding that the state government will continue to collaborate with CSDP and other organizations to achieve the desired result.

Earlier, the Head of National CSDP TV Documentary Team Alhaji Hamisu Rogo and the Head of the Federal Projects Support Unit of CSDP, Mr. Niyi Adeniyi said the team was in Zamfara state as part of its assessment tour to all 36 state CSDP projects office in order to ascertain the achievements recorded by CSDP in the state.

The team commended Governor Bello Matawalle for his support of CSDP activities within the shortest possible time.

The occasion was attended by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bala Bello Maru, Head of Service, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, Commissioners of Information and that of Budget of Economic Planning, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, and Alhaji Ibrahim Jibo Magayaki Kaura, Permanent Secretary CSDP, Alhaji Garba Muhammed Gusau, Principal Private Secretary to the Governor, Alhaji Lawal Umar Maradun and senior Government officials.