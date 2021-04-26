God Has A Promise For Nigeria – VP Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Sunday said “there is a promise of God” for Nigeria and that the country will become “an oasis of peace, security and prosperity such as has never been seen before on this continent and beyond.”

He made the comment while speaking at the 108th annual convention of the Nigerian Baptist Convention in Ogun State.

Prof. Osinbajo added that Nigeria “will be the epicentre of the astounding economic and scientific developments of the 21st Century,” according to a statement signed by his spokesman Laolu Akande.

However, he noted that “today the clouds are overcast, the promise seems impossible, as it was with the children of Israel after leaving Egypt on the way to the promised land…”

The Vice President’s comments comes as the country continues to battle several security challenges, including but not limited to an insurgency in the North-East, banditry in the North-West, secessionist agitations in the South-East and Fulani-Herdsmen crises across the Middle-Belt and several South-West states.

Read the full statement from the Vice President media office below: