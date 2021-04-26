Substandard Products Worth Over N1bn Destroyed In Kano

Tons of substandard, fake, adulterated, expired, and unwholesome products worth over N1billion seized with three months by Kano State Consumer Protection Council (CPC) in conjunction with National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have been destroyed.

During the destruction of the items, the state governor Abdullahi Ganduje said the seizure of such a quantity of the items was a clear indication that his administration is succeeding in the fight to safeguard the health of the people.

“We will make sure that the state is not only dropping from the high position in drug abuse in the country but that it’s free from drug abuse. We are equally working towards the establishment of a law that would ensure that those engaged in selling fake, substandard, adulterated, expired, and unwholesome products are brought to book with serious punishment,” Ganduje said.

The governor also commended the acting Managing Director of CPC, Mr Baffa Dan’agundi, who doubles as the MD Kano State Road Traffic Agency (KAROTA), for his tireless efforts to ensure no fake products flooded Kano’s markets.

In his remarks, Dan’agundi said the items being destroyed were seized within the past three months when he took the mantle of leadership.

According to him, upon assumption of duty as the acting MD, the governor instructed him to do everything possible to ensure that those products are no longer in existence in the state.

“I wish to inform you that these seizures were carried out during our operations within the past three months, and we made seizures on a daily basis.

“In the next three months, I have the confidence that we are not going to make such a seizure because the perpetrators know that we are ready for them and we have arrested some of them.

“What you are seeing here, we have one over three of it at our warehouse waiting to be destroyed. And those items we seized are so dangerous to health,” he said.

Meanwhile, NDLEA Commandant in Kano believed that with collaboration like this, Kano will never be heaven for drug dealers and counterfeit products.

He assured the governor that NDLEA will continue to partner with all relevant agencies in the fight against drug abuse and other related substances.