Who Said What In Sport This Weekend

Updated April 26, 2021
Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas celebrates winning a set aginst Spain’s Rafael Nadal during their ATP Barcelona Open tennis tournament singles final match at the Real Club de Tenis in Barcelona on April 25, 2021.
Josep LAGO / AFP

 

“Rafa, bravo. How many is that, 28? 28 Barcelona titles is not bad. I’m really jealous. But you’ve earned it. You’re one of the biggest competitors in our sport, I’m sure you know that.”

— Stefanos Tsitsipas after his marathon loss to Rafael Nadal in the Barcelona final where the great Spaniard now has 12 titles (not 28!).

Italy’s Matteo Berrettini holds up the trophy after defeating Russia’s Aslan Karatsev in their ATP 250 Serbia Open final singles tennis match at The Novak Tennis Centre in Belgrade on April 25, 2021.
PEDJA MILOSAVLJEVIC / AFP

 

“You have to put (in) like 200 per cent to beat this guy, it’s like playing against a wall.”

— Aslan Karatsev who stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Belgrade ATP tournament.

 

Photo Credit Luzapena

 

“Tadej is a phenomenon, everyone knows that.”

— French cyclist Julien Alaphilippe on Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar who won a thrilling Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. We had basically taken our kit off.”

— Sevilla’s Lucas Ocampos after his team and opponents Granada had to return to the pitch to play an extra minute when their La Liga game was halted too early by the referee. Sevilla still won 2-1 to keep up their title push.

 

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola (2nd R) and his coaches pose with the trophy after the English League Cup final football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium, northwest London on April 25, 2021. 
CARL RECINE / POOL / AFP

 

“Maybe we could have 400 days a year and they will be a solution.”

— Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, claiming the expanded Champions League from 2024 will only put more stress on players.

 

Liverpool’s German manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media after the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Liverpool at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on April 19, 2021.
LEE SMITH / POOL / AFP

 

“I didn’t see us today playing like we deserve Champions League next year. We have another five games and we will see. We learn or we don’t play Champions League, that’s it.”

— Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the 1-1 draw with Newcastle

 

West Ham United’s Scottish manager David Moyes reacts prior to the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and West Ham United at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on April 17, 2021.
Dave ROGERS / POOL / AFP

 

“I thought it was a rubbish decision. I think it is a decision made by somebody who has never played the game.”

— West Ham boss David Moyes after Fabian Balbuena was harshly sent off following a VAR review in the 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

“Formula E will be the joke of the week”.

— Portuguese driver Antonio Felix da Costa after the Formula E race in Valencia saw half the field fail to finish after their batteries ran out of energy.

 

Photo Credit: Delhi Capitals

 

“My family and extended family are putting up a fight against #COVID19 and I want to support them during these tough times. I expect to return to play if things go in the right direction.”

— India star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on his decision to withdraw from the IPL as the country battles spiralling death rates from the pandemic.



