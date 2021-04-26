With Determination, Nigeria Will Overcome Its Challenges – Masari

Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has insisted that Nigeria has the ability, capacity, and resources to deal decisively with the current and lingering security situation bedevilling the country.

He made the remark on Monday in Abuja when he received members of the National Assembly led by the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Idris Wase, on a sympathy visit over the recent fire incidents at the Katsina Central Market and Katsina State House of Assembly.

The governor believes the present problems in the country are parts of the process of growth and development, as well as indicate that nothing good comes easy.

“Countries have gone through worse situations but have emerged stronger, more united, more focused, and determined.

“So, I do believe that with determination and perseverance, we can conquer all odds, and God willing, we will deal with it squarely for the benefit of the country and Africa as a whole,” he told the lawmakers.

Governor Masari added, “What is happening calls for more action and more unity among members of the National Assembly. The nation needs leadership and you have a history to make. We need to look at our problems and other challenges facing the country without blame games.

“We have a very strategic position in Africa in terms of population, resources, and capacity. So, let us utilise it and salvage our nation. Let us also shame the evil merchants.”

While thanking the delegation for the visit, he decried that the fire incident at the Katsina Central Market affected the lives of thousands of people directly and indirectly.

The governor noted that the market was beneficial to residents in Katsina metropolis and other local governments, as well as those living in parts of the Niger Republic, particularly the people in Maradi who considered the market as their main market.

On his part, Wase told the governor that the visit was to commiserate with the government and people of Katsina over the fire incidents at the market and the House of Assembly.

He said the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, directed him to convey the sympathy of the National Assembly, particularly the House to the governor at this trying moment.

The lawmaker described the incidents as very sad events and prayed to God to grant the victims the fortitude to bear the loss.