Abducted Pregnant Student, Others Call For Help In New Video Released By Bandits

Bandits who abducted the 39 students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna state have released another video of the students including a pregnant female student.

When contacted, a senior management staff of the college, who craved anonymity, identified the faces in the video as their students

The students were abducted from their hostels on March 11 after the bandits attacked the college, which is located very close to the Nigerian Defence Academy.

Between April 5 and 8, the bandits released ten among the 39 students in two batches.

The fate of the remaining 29 still hangs in the balance.

They had initially demanded a N500 million ransom from the government but after the Kaduna state government insisted on its no-negotiation policy, the bandits reached out to some of the parents.

In the four-minute, 56 seconds video apparently shot at night, in an unknown location, a bandit , who spoke in both Hausa and later Fulani languages, asked some of the students to come forward and speak to the camera.

The pregnant woman in the video, pleaded with their parents to do their best to rescue them from captivity.

The bandits also brought out another woman they addressed as the wife of a soldier who was abducted from her home in Tirkania-Agwa in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The victim, who said her husband is a naval officer working in Warri, Delta State, urged the Federal Government to come to their rescue.