Bandits Trying To Blackmail Kaduna Govt With Killings – Spokesman

The Kaduna State government has condemned the recent killings of some students of tertiary institutions abducted by bandits in the state.

In a statement on Tuesday, the governor’s media adviser, Muyiwa Adekeye, sympathised with their families over the loss.

According to him, the ruthless resort of the kidnappers to murdering young persons is part of their effort to blackmail the government.

Adekeye added that the bandits were also engaging in such an action to compel the government to abandon its ‘no ransom, no negotiation’ policy.

He also reacted to a viral video of an interview of Governor Nasir El-Rufai in 2014 and faulted those blaming his principal for his stance on the security situation in the state.

In the video, the governor had called on the government of former President Goodluck Jonathan to use all options, including negotiation, to rescue the Chibok girls who were abducted in Borno State.

In his defence, Adekeye explained that the nation’s journey since the Chibok tragedy has proven that the solution to violent crimes was a robust response from the state and its coercive agencies.

He decried the trend of treating the demands of bandits as worthy of consideration and ridiculing those who have insisted that outlaws should be crushed.

Read the full statement below: