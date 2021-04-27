Advertisement

Champions League: Hazard On Real Madrid Bench For Chelsea Reunion

Updated April 27, 2021
Real Madrid's Belgian forward Eden Hazard (L) and Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior leave the pitch at the end of the Spanish League football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Betis at the Alfredo di Stefano stadium in Valdebebas, on the outskirts of Madrid, on April 24, 2021. GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP
Eden Hazard started on the bench against his former club in the Champions League semi-final between Real Madrid and Chelsea on Tuesday.

Hazard came off the bench on Saturday to make only his second appearance in three months, with Zinedine Zidane deciding the Belgian was not ready to start at Valdebebas.

Marcelo and Dani Carvajal were picked as wing-backs and Nacho Fernandez continued in a back three in the absence of Sergio Ramos.

Chelsea kept faith with Timo Werner up front after he scored his first goal in two months on Saturday against West Ham.

Thomas Tuchel stuck with the same side that won that game, with Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount joining Werner in the front three.

Real Madrid (3-5-2)

Thibaut Courtois; Eder Militao, Raphael Varane, Nacho Fernandez; Dani Carvajal, Toni Kroos, Casemiro, Luka Modric, Marcelo (capt); Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Coach: Zinedine Zidane (FRA)

Chelsea (3-4-1-2)

Edouard Mendy; Andreas Christensen, Thiago Silva, Antonio Rudiger; Cesar Azpilicueta (capt), N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ben Chilwell; Mason Mount; Timo Werner, Christian Pulisic

Coach: Thomas Tuchel (GER)

Referee: Danny Makkelie (NED)



