Gunmen Attack Federal High Court In Ebonyi

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2021
A photo of the Ebonyi Federal High Court

 

Gunmen have attacked the Federal High Court in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi state capital, setting part of the complex on fire.

The attack was carried out by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday as firefighters tried bringing the inferno under control.

One of the burnt offices

 

One of the eyewitnesses who spoke to Channels Television says he and his colleagues heard a loud bang followed by gunshots.

The fire which was a result of the attack on the court complex engulfed some sections of the building and affected the library and the security post.

The firefighters later arrived at the scene to put out the fire before it could cause more damage.

Meanwhile, no casualty was recorded in the attack but court records were destroyed in the library.

 



