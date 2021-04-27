Advertisement

IDPs Block Makurdi-Lafia Highway, Protest Killing Of Seven By Herdsmen

Channels Television  
Updated April 27, 2021

Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) from the Abagana camp have blocked the Markurdi-Lafia Federal Highway protesting the recent killings by herdsmen and laying the corpses of the victims on the road.

Benue State Governor addresses the protesting IDPs

 

The suspected herdsmen on Tuesday morning invaded Abagana IDP camp killing seven persons and injuring about 15 of them.

According to an eyewitness account present at the protest, the armed herdsmen stormed the IDP camp and started shooting at the people killing seven and leaving many others injured.

A photo of some of the protesting IDPs

 

The eyewitness warned that they will resort to arms to defend themselves if the Federal Government does not intervene.

READ ALSO: Nigeria’s Security Architecture Is Being Reorganised, Says Osinbajo

The Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom during a visit to the scene of the protest challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to rise up to the defence of vulnerable rural farming communities and Internally Displace Persons.

The crowd at the Markudi-Lafia Highway, alongside Governor Samuel Ortom

 

The governor also asked the President to allow them to acquire weapons to fight armed Fulani herdsmen following the attack on the camp.

He further asked the President to convene a National Security Summit to get the true picture of the killings allegedly attributed to the bandit noting that 70 people have been killed in the last one month with no actionable intelligence to track the perpetrators.

 



More on Headlines

Support Nigeria In Tacking Insecurity, Relocate AFRICOM HQ To Africa – Buhari Tells US

Insurgency: It Is My Responsibility To Tell Buhari The Truth – Zulum

‘Nobody Is Safe Anymore’, Gov Bello Confirms Boko Haram Invasion In Parts Of Niger

Nigeria To Receive 29.8 Million Doses Of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV