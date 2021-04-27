Insecurity: Tinubu Meets Buhari, Says No President Wants His Nation Fractured

The National Leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, says that the security situation of the country requires serious evaluation and management.

He believes the present administration requires cooperation and understanding of Nigerians at this time.

Tinubu made the remarks on Monday night while briefing State House correspondents in company with an APC chieftain, Bisi Akande, after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja.

“There is no president or leader that will want his nation fractured in tribalism, religious differences, and others; and it calls for serious management and serious evaluation and dialogue once in a while,” he said.

According to the former governor of Lagos State, the best way out of the national crisis, which is not exclusive to Nigeria, is cooperation and unity.

He denied sharing an unhealthy relationship with President Buhari and gave the assurance that the President would vacate office at the expiration of his tenure in 2023.

“Every nation will go through these curves and difficult times, and how we communicate it to the people, what are the areas to help make it easier for people to bear; those ideas have to be entrenched with the leadership of the country,” Tinubu added.

President Buhari also received the Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, who visited the Villa over the recent attacks by terrorists in his state.

Governor Zulum condemned the growing spate of attacks across the country, particularly in the renewed activities of terrorists in the North East.

According to him, there is a need for greater support from the Presidency to surmount the insurgency crisis that has left thousands killed and millions displaced in the troubled zone.

The governor also decried that the military has yet to receive the equipment ordered, noting that this might be responsible for the deteriorating security situation in Nigeria.