Report Your Children, Relatives If They Aid Terrorism, Buni Tells Yobe Residents

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has condemned the recent attack on the Geidam community by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

He appealed to all residents in the state to expose every bad egg in the communities, even if they were their relations.

Governor Buni made the plea at a special security meeting with government officials, traditional rulers, and security agencies on Tuesday at Government House in Damaturu, the state capital.

“As leaders and citizens in our respective communities, we must volunteer credible and timely information to the security agencies to enhance proactive action in curbing the menace and havoc caused by the terrorists.

“We must expose every bad egg in our communities even if they are our relations or biological children,” the governor told the meeting.

He noted that the attack on Geidam community has left thousands of people displaced and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

Governor Buni blamed the influx of insurgents on the geographical location of Geidam, sitting close to the fringes of Lake Chad and bordering the Niger Republic and Damasak, a town in Borno State.

He, however, assured the residents of the security of their lives and properties, and urged them to collaborate with the government by providing credible information for the security agencies to curb imminent attacks by the insurgents.

“The sad resurgence of Boko Haram attacks on Geidam, in which some lives were lost with men, women, children, young and old forced out of their homes and displaced in this holy month of Ramadan, is condemnable, crude and grossly inhumane,” the governor decried.

Geidam community was attacked on Friday last week by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents who later hoisted their flags in some parts of the community.

Although the Nigerian Army insisted that it had killed many of the insurgents and recovered weapons from them, many residents have deserted the community.