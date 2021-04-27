Three Policemen Dismissed For Extortion

Three policemen in the Ogun State Command have been dismissed from service for extorting money forcefully from a traveller en route to Lagos from Abeokuta.

The culprits, Inspector Sunday John, Sgt Jimoh Asimiya, and Sgt Solomon Adedapo were said to have forcefully extorted one hundred and fifty-three thousand Naira (₦153,000) from the victim while he was traveling from Abeokuta to Lagos.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Edward Awolowo Ajogun in a statement issued said he “ordered the immediate arrest and detention of the officers involved” after being made aware of the incident on social media.

“The money was recovered from them and returned to the victim. They were subsequently arranged for departmental orderly room trial on a three-count charge of corrupt practices, discreditable conduct and disobedience to lawful order,” the statement read in part.

“They were found guilty of all the charges, and subsequently dismissed from the force to serve as a deterrent to others in their shoes.”

The victim, who was in attendance, commended the police for a job well done and also said the episode “rekindled his hope in the Nigeria Police Force”.

CP Ajogun appealed to members of the public to “always endeavor to report any act of misconduct from any officer of the command to him personally, or through any of the principal officers of the command, as such will be treated with utmost urgency”.