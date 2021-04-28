Banditry: Matawalle Vows To Demolish Houses Harbouring Weapon Suppliers In Zamfara

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has vowed to demolish any house that is harbouring weapons suppliers or informants.

The Governor disclosed this on Tuesday when he received the Sokoto state governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal along with his Council members who came to commiserate with the government and people over the recent bandit’s attack in some parts of the state.

Matawalle said he has instructed for serious punitive measures including the demolition of any house where informants, weapons suppliers, and people who are aiding banditry activities are arrested in the state with immediate effect.

He said the action became necessary in order to fully address the resurgence of armed banditry activities in some parts of the state which is being aided by the people who are living mostly in the cities and providing information to the bandits in the bushes.

Matawalle further said the activities of the informants are creating a lot of problems in the ongoing fight against banditry in the state and called for the support of citizens in the state in order to win the fight.

He also urged traditional rulers in the state to keep vigil and monitor the activities of landlords in giving out houses for rent, directing them to report any suspicious movement to security agencies for immediate action.

The governor explained that if actions like monitoring movements of suspicious characters are taken, the killing of innocent souls will reduce significantly in the state.

The Sokoto State Governor, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal in his response said he was in Zamfara State to commiserate with the government and people over the recent unfortunate killing of innocent souls in some of the state which he described as “devastating and tragic.”

Tambuwal who noted the killing of innocent souls as a serious calamity prayed for the repose of the souls of those lost during the attacks.

The Governor said that they were happy with the commendable efforts taken by Matawalle in handling bandits activities which decimated killings and other crimes since the coming of Matawalle’s administration and will not accept the sudden sad resurgence of the banditry.

He later led members of his Executive Council in prayers for an end to the killings bedeviling the country.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government, Bala Bello Maru, Head of Service, Kabiru Balarabe, Chief of Staff Government House, Col Bala Mande rtd, Deputy Chief of Staff Government House, Dr. Bashir Mohammed Maru, state PDP Chairman, Tukur Umar Danfulani, Commissioners, Special Advisers, Permanent Secretaries and Directors-General among others.