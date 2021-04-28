Embrace Hard Work And Shun Cybercrime, EFCC Tells Students, Corps Members

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has asked Nigerian students and Youth Corps members to embrace hard work and shun any involvement in computer-related frauds.

The Zonal Head of the Lagos Office, Ghali Ahmed, gave the charge on Wednesday during a reorientation programme for tertiary students in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

Ahmed, who was represented by the EFCC Head of Public Affairs Directorate in Lagos, Ayo Oyewole, said the warning had become imperative, following the alarming rate of youths’ involvement in all forms of social vices across the country.

“There is no better time to sensitize and encourage our students and youths to shun all forms of criminal tendencies and imbibe desirable attitudes necessary for national development and better future than now,” he said.

“I want you to embrace the virtue of hard work. There is no shortcut to wealth and fame. Acts of criminality might give you instant wealth, but there will be misery and gnashing of teeth in the end. An ostentatious and flamboyant lifestyle, without corresponding hard work, is perilous.

“You are not to be mere spectators in the anti-graft campaign; rather, you should be the foot soldiers of the fight by becoming change agents and help mould the minds of the younger ones everywhere you go, so that the fight against corruption, economic and financial crimes can be far-reaching.

“It is of great importance to keep reminding you as youths that you are critical stakeholders in curbing corruption.”

READ ALSO: Insecurity: Adeboye Calls For Prayers For Nigeria

Ghali also advised the youth to always deploy their talents and ingenuity to good use, saying the nation would be better off for it.

Meanwhile, members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been charged to be change agents in the fight against economic and financial crimes in the country.

The Head of EFCC Benin Zonal Office, Muhtar Bello, stated this today during a meeting with members of the NYSC/EFCC anti-corruption Community Development groups.

The Benin Zonal Head who educated the corps members on the activities of the Commission said the youths have a critical role to play in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

He said, “Corp members are dynamic young men and women whose energy can be harnessed. We want you to become foot soldiers and whistleblowers in areas of your primary assignment. We also want you to become good examples in discipline, transparency, integrity and accountability because you cannot give what you don’t have.”

He also charged the Corps members to imbibe the culture of excellence as future leaders of the country and to shun all forms of criminality.