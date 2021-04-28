Flutterwave Makes Time Magazine’s 100 Most Influential Companies For 2021

Fintech firm, Flutterwave has been named a “Pioneer” by Time Magazine in its list of the 100 Most Influential Companies making tremendous impacts across the globe.

The Nigerian fintech company is also the only African company that made the list which included Apple, Twitter, Facebook among others.

“When pandemic lockdowns hit brick-and-mortar businesses in Africa, the digital-payment service was able to rapidly set up digital storefronts for 20,000 customers, throwing them a lifeline,” Time said in a post on its website.

Flutterwave made the news earlier in March when it reached a tech-unicorn status, raising about $170 million in Series C funding from investors. The development raised the company’s value to more than $1 billion.

“Amid lockdown, Flutterwave expanded from specializing in digital cash registers to hosting digital storefronts, helping some 20,000 small businesses suddenly without foot traffic set up online shops, receive payments, and arrange delivery options,” Time added.

Other companies which made the “Pioneer” list are Rihanna’s SAVAGE X FENTY, Bumble, Beyond Meat, Hello Sunshine, Strava, Klutch Sports Group.

‘Charting An Essential Path Forward’

The publication explained that the companies were picked from various sectors, from its global network of editors and correspondents, and from industry experts.

It equally assessed each firm on certain key areas including impact, relevance, innovation, leadership, among others, explaining further that the list is a diverse array of 100 institutions.

“Together, these businesses—and the leaders who steer them—are helping to chart an essential path forward,” it explained.

The companies were divided into five sections – Pioneers, Leaders, Innovators, Disruptors, and Titans.