Police Arrest Suspected Kidnappers Of Ogun Monarch, OOU Students

The police authorities have arrested some suspected kidnappers of a community leader, Chief Tajudeen Omotayo and some students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ayetoro in Ogun State.

While the two female OOU students were abducted on March 14 at their hostel, the monarch was kidnapped on March 20 on his way from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode.

However, he was later released after an undisclosed amount was paid to the kidnappers.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, paraded the suspects on Wednesday at the headquarters of the Ogun State Police Command in Abeokuta.

He said that the suspects confessed that they were behind the kidnap of a doctor and a nurse on the Abeokuta-Imeko Road.

READ ALSO: Police Confirm Kidnap Of 13-Year-Old Boy In Ogun

The suspects – Umaru Usman, Mohammed Bello, and Babuga Abubakar – were said to have confessed to a series of kidnap cases in the Ayetoro, Olorunda, and Imeko areas.

“They confessed that a female doctor and a nurse have kidnapped on the 7th of April 2021 along with Olubo village along Abeokuta -Imeko road by them,” he said.

“They also confessed to kidnapping one Mrs. Yemi Ojedapo at Olodo village, who painfully, they had to kill because she recognized them.

“One Babuga Abubakar who is their informant confessed that he supplied information on victims to the gang for ease of operation.”

Also paraded were Nura Bello and his partner Abubakar Bello, whom the police boss said they confessed to the abduction of the Chief and also to several cases of kidnapping in the Ijebu area.

The police also paraded a suspected kidnapper who sold an AK-47 rifle to an undercover police operative for ₦1m.