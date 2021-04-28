Rivers Govt Asks All Civil Servants To Resume Work After Three Months

The Rivers State government has directed all civil servants from grade levels 1 to 13 to resume work on Thursday, after a three-month break to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Rufus Godwins, the Head of the Civil Service in the state, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

He, however, warned the workers to strictly comply with the mandatory COVID-19 protocols by observing social distancing, wearing facemasks, and using hand sanitiser.

Godwins also directed all permanent secretaries and heads of extra-ministerial offices to monitor and ensure the workers observe the guidelines.

The government had instructed the affected civil servants to stay at home on January 20, following the spike in the second wave of the virus in the state.

However, those providing essential services were exempted from the directive, and workers on grade level 14 and above were asked to be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices.

The statement signed by Godwins in January read, “Following the current increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, in the second wave of the pandemic, his excellency, the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has directed all civil servants on salary scale 01-13 except those on essential duty to stay away from duty forthwith.

“While officers from Grade levels 14 and above, should be on duty and assume full responsibilities for their offices till further notice.

“This directive which takes effect from Wednesday 20th January 2021, shall remain in force until his excellency directs otherwise, please.

“The government urged all Permanent Secretaries and Heads of extra-ministerial offices should ensure compliance with this directive and observe strictly all COVID-19 protocols.”