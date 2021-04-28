Senate Confirms Justice Salisu Abdullahi As FCT Chief Judge

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Justice Salisu Abdullahi as the Chief Judge for the High Courts of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

Justice Abdullahi’s nomination was approved by the lawmakers on Wednesday during plenary in the upper chamber of the National Assembly in Abuja.

The approval followed the consideration and confirmation of the report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, and Legal Matters on the judge’s nomination.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, the chairman of the committee, laid and presented the report on the floor of the Red Chamber.

In its observations, the committee noted that the appointment of the nominee certified the requirement of the Constitution of the Nigeria Constitution, 1999 as altered and Senate Standing Order as amended.

It added that Justice Abdullahi has a quite range of experience and possessed the requisite leadership qualities to uphold the dignity of the High Court of the FCT.

According to the committee, there is no petition against the nomination of the nominee for appointment, no adverse reports against him, and Justice Abdullahi is in fit and in the proper cause for appointment as Chief Judge of the High Courts of the FCT.

“The committee recommends that the Senate do confirm the nomination of Honourable Justice Salisu Abdullahi for appointment as Chief Judge of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,” Senator Bamidele said while presenting the committee’s findings.

After the lawmakers dissolved into committee of the whole to consider the report and reverted to plenary to report progress, they confirmed the nomination of Justice Garba as the Chief Judge of the High Courts of the FCT.

They also considered the reports of the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND and passed the Federal University of Education Ankpa (Establishment) Bill and the Federal University of Agriculture, Kabba (Establishment) Bill after they were read for the third time.