Airtel Africa Appoints Ogunsanya As Chief Executive

Airtel Africa has appointed Segun Ogunsanya as its Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The development follows the retirement of Raghunath Mandava as the company’s MD and CEO.

“Segun has more than 25 years business management experience in banking, consumer goods, and telecoms,” the telecom firm noted in a statement on Thursday.

An electronics engineer, and a chartered account, Ogunsanya will join the board of Airtel Africa PLC with effect from 1 October 2021.

“Arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth transition of responsibilities,” Airtel Africa added.

‘More Work’

While reacting to the development, President Muhammadu Buhari hailed Ogunsanya’s appointment, saying the flag of Nigeria has been hoisted proudly across the African skyline once again.

The Nigerian leader is confident that with his vast experience, the new Airtel Africa MD/CEO will do creditably well in his new capacity, describing the development as a testament to the fact that Nigeria has an array of professionals who can hold their own in any part of the world.