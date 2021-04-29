Advertisement

EFCC Arrests 33 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Abeokuta

Bukola Oriowo  
Updated April 29, 2021
The EFCC on April 29 announced the arrest of 33 suspected Internet fraudsters in Abeokuta.
Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested 33 suspected internet fraudsters in Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital.

In a release signed by the head media and publicity Ibadan Zonal office of the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, The suspects were apprehended at Adigbe, Oloke, Ibara Housing Estate Extension and Idi Ori areas of Abeokuta following actionable intelligence earlier received on their alleged criminal activities.

The suspects include Sodiq Kotoye, Lawal Sofiu Temitope, Abiola Gabriel Oladimeji, Olufowobi Adeniyi, Lateef Taiwo, Oyebasi Damilola, Oluwatoyin Awonuga, Akinbode Azeez, Kayode Victor, Sulaimon Abdulahi, Adekona Tolani, Babatunde Rotimi, Oduwole Olatokunbo, Fatai Habeeb, Fashola Pelumi, Obitokun Olugbade, Atewojaye Oluwadamilare, Fawaz Calfos, , Obadina Tobi Godfrey, Eugushi Mumuni, Ehis Hopkins, Kolawole Bankole, Balogun Toheeb.

Others are: Alaka Ismail, Adebowale Babatunde, Yusuf Ajibola, Adeoye Hammed, Omolayo Odutola, Musabaudeen Azeez Ayomide, Anifowoshe Babamide, Habeeb Ibrahim, Oladimeji Odunayo, Opatola Malik Sunday,

Items recovered from them include eighteen cars, mobile phones, laptops and several incriminating documents.

Uwujaren added that They will be arraigned in court as soon as investigations are concluded.



