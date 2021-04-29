Advertisement
Umahi Orders Compulsory Registration Of Native Doctors, Others
Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi has issued a seven-day ultimatum to native doctors and traditional medicine dealers to register with government agencies or face arrest and prosecution.
The governor gave the directive on Thursday after a security meeting at the Government House in Abakaliki, the state capital, Umahi issued the ultimatum.
“All Native Doctors and Traditional Medicine Dealers in the state shall register with the Commissioner of Police, Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, within 7 days as part of security measures in the state,” he said.
“On recent Killings in the state, it was directed that Security agencies must do everything possible to bring perpetrators to justice, and must deepen collaborations and professionalism to fight the ravages of insecurity in the state.”
As part of measures to tackle insecurity in the state, the governor imposed a 10-hour curfew on the state’s entry and exit points, from 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., with defaulters facing a N1 million fine.
Umahi also directed the security forces to bring those responsible for the deaths of a police officer and two soldiers to justice within 72 hours.
Speaking further, Governor Umahi imposed a nighttime ban on social gatherings, noting that events such as wakes, clubbing, and other similar activities could not take place after 6 p.m. and that violators would be fined N1 million.
EMERGENCY STATE SECURITY EXECUTIVE COUNCIL MEETING HELD ON THE 28TH DAY OF APRIL, 2021 AT THE GOVERNOR’S OFFICE OCHOUDO CENTENARY CITY ABAKALIKI, EBONYI STATE
SYNOPSIS OF THE DECISIONS REACHED:
- All Native Doctors and Traditional Medicine Dealers in the state shall register with the Commissioner of Police, Commissioner for Health and Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, within 7 days as part of security measures in the state.
- On recent Killings in the state, it was directed that Security agencies must do everything possible to bring perpetrators to justice, and must deepen collaborations and professionalism to fight the ravages of insecurity in the state.
- Fake news peddlers must be tracked and cracked down and those spreading it must be prosecuted, as it is a gross conveyor of insecurity.
4 All wake keep activities in the state must end by 6pm. Ebubeagu and Security Agencies are to enforce the wake keep restrictions. Defaulters must pay a fine of One Million Naira (N1,000,000.00).
- Appeal is further made to our people to stop the killing of innocent people and the security agents, and to stop destroying public facilities for any guise whatsoever as they are inexcusably acts of banditry
- Okada unions must form their taskforce to fish out those bandits operating under the guise of Okada riders in the state, failing which government shall ban the use of Okada especially within the capital city of the state.
- Security investigations have revealed that the killings and destruction of properties meted against the people of Umuogodoakpu Mgbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area on the 12th day of April 2021 was by Agila community through the conduit of the herdsmen.
- Night clubs must not operate beyond 6pm as our laws on Covid-19 and other relevant laws shall be invoked to bring perpetrators to justice.
- Curfew is hereby placed in all the border points bounding other states from 8pm to 6 am with effect from wednesday, 28th April, 2021.
- Joint Youth Vigilante Committee is to be formed in the communities affected by communal clash.
- Ring road project is about to commence and therefore all the communities within the eight Local Government Areas where the roads will pass through are to form a joint youth committee to police the area to avoid violent disturbances by hoodlums.
- The two communities attacked by herdsmen and the conduits of Agila community respectively received a cheque of Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000.00) to be given to the families of the victims and Twenty Million Naira (N20,000,000.00) to be given for the procurement of security outfits for their local Vigilante, making a total sum of Forty Million Naira (N40,000,000.00) donation from the State government.
- Fasting and prayer has been declared from 1st to 8th May 2021 for our people to seek God’s intervention on the insecurity in the state.
Signed
Hon Barr. Orji Uchenna Orji
(Honourable Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Ebonyi State)