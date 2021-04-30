Defend Nigeria’s Correctional Centres At All Costs, FG Directs Officials

The Federal Government has directed officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) to protect all custodial centres in the country.

Rauf Aregbesola, the Minister of Interior, gave the directive on Friday at a meeting with squadron commanders of the service at the NCoS Headquarters in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Amid the disturbing spate of insecurity in the country, the minister directed all officers of the services to defend the custodial centres at all costs.

“More importantly, you are armed and positioned to directly guard them and defend their integrity. Your mission is to defend the facilities at all costs. Let me repeat again, defend them at all costs,” he told the officials at the meeting.

Aregbesola added, “You are empowered by the highest authority in the land to use every means necessary to defend the custodial centres against internal and external aggression.”

He noted the attack on the custodial centre in Owerri, the Imo State capital, saying that was the worst of its kind.

The minister also recalled the coordinated attacks on custodial centres in Edo State and an unsuccessful attempt was made in Lagos in 2020.

He warned that a pattern of attack on custodial centres was emerging, saying it was being used to stage attacks on correctional facilities amid the present security challenges.

According to Aregbesola, the custodial facilities are sacred and inviolable institutions, as well as a symbol of the authority of the Nigerian State.

“You will notice that they are usually built around military fortresses, to show how important they are. This is to deter would-be attackers from inside or outside. The weapons you carry and the instrument you have are to be lawfully deployed for maximum effect, in protecting the facilities.

“Anyone or group of persons that decide(s) to attack them should not live to regret it. You must not fail because failure means you have contributed to the insecurity in the land by allowing criminals to invade the society,” he said.

Read the full text of the minister’s address at the meeting below: