EFCC Arrests Lagos Banker For Alleged ₦34m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a Lagos banker, Elizabeth Modupe Osunjuyigbe for an alleged fraudulent diversion of funds to the tune of over ₦34m

In a statement issued on Friday by EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the Lagos zonal office of the anti-graft agency quizzed the suspect said to be an employee of Access Bank Plc.

“The suspect, who was arrested on Friday April 29, 2021, allegedly sent a fraudulent request sometime in January to the Branch Service Manager of Access Bank, Adeola Odeku, Lagos State, to issue a draft of the sum of ₦31,330,165 in favour of one Best Timland Nigeria Limited,” the statement read.

“Investigations revealed that the suspect allegedly forged a solicitor’s letter dated January 19, 2021 directing the bank to issue the draft in favour of Best Timland, claiming that request was for the payment of rent to the landlord of one of the bank’s branches in Akwa-Ibom State.”

The EFCC spokesman said the suspect will soon be charged to court for trial and prosecution.