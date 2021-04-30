Insecurity: Anambra Gets New CP As IGP Deploys Senior Officers To South East

A new commissioner of police has been deployed to oversee the affairs of the Anambra State Police Command, police authorities said on Friday.

The new Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of Anambra is Mr Christopher Owolabi, said a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Baba, ordered the posting of Owolabi to the state following the recent cases of violence in the state.

“The deployment of the new CP is part of the ongoing efforts at re-ordering, overhauling, and strengthening the security and policing architecture in Anambra State and other states of the south-east and south-south geo-political zones of the country.

“This is ultimately designed to improve the operational efficiency of the commands and enhance public safety and security,” said Mba who is also a commissioner of police.

Owolabi takes over from CP Monday Kuryas who has been redeployed to the Anti-Fraud Section of the Force Headquarters Annex in Lagos.

The police chief also ordered the posting of other strategic and tactical commanders within the zones.

A total of two Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 14 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs), and other mid-level officers were affected.

Baba asked the new police commissioner in Anambra to take adequate measures in consolidating and improving on the gains of his predecessor.

He also directed Owolabi to rejig the security apparatus of the state and harness the full potential of the command – its workforce, assets, and stakeholders – in advancing the collective safety of all the people.

The IGP also called on the people of the south-east and south-south zones to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the course of their duty.

According to him, this will enable them to succeed in the responsibilities of safeguarding the people and the commonwealth of the nation.