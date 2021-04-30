Interior Ministry To Deploy Effective Strategies To Combat Insecurity, Says Aregbesola

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, says the Federal Government is committed to combating the disturbing trend of insecurity in the country.

He noted that his ministry would deploy effective strategies and collaborate with relevant agencies saddled with the responsibility of internal security to overcome the security challenges facing Nigeria.

Aregbesola made the remarks on Friday at the presentation of the Study Tour Reports of the Senior Executive Course 43/2021 Participants at the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Represented at the event by the Director of Planning, Research and Statistics at the ministry, K.K. Ayuba, the minister noted that the Ministry of Interior was charged with the responsibility of internal security.

According to him, the ministry is poised to work in synergy with the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to achieve its statutory mandate for the good of all Nigerians.

The ugly trend of insecurity occasioned by the activities of bandits, terrorists, and other gunmen in Nigeria sparked outrage recently.

This followed the chain of attacks on comminates by bandits in the North West and insurgents in North East, who recently took over some villages in Niger State which is in the north-central region.

Down south, pockets of violence were reported in the south-west and south-south zones while several security facilities, including police stations and correctional centres were attacked in the South East.

Disturbed by the persisting security challenges in the country, President Muhammadu Buhari summoned a crucial meeting of the National Security Council on Friday.

At the meeting, the President made it clear that while the insurgents, bandits, and criminals were still at it, he has no doubt that the nation’s security agencies and the people would overcome all the security problems and defeat the “forces of evil” marauding about in different parts of the country.

He noted that he was prepared to take profound measures in the wider interest of the people and the Nigerian nation, saying there would be no relenting until peace and security were significantly restored in various communities.

The meeting was, however, adjourned until Tuesday to receive further briefings from the security chiefs.