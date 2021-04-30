Katsina Govt Donates Palliatives To 30,000 Households

The Katsina State Government has donated about 30,000 palliatives to 30,000 vulnerable households.

This is coming as the State Government commences the fifth phase of palliatives distribution to some selected vulnerable households across the 34 Local Government Areas of the State.

While flagging off the distribution exercise at the State Grains Store in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state, the speaker of the State House of Assembly, Tasi’u Maigari Zango told reporters that the palliatives were provided to cushion the effect of covid 19 to vulnerable households in the state.

The speaker explained that over 135 households have so far benefited from the palliatives in each of the 34 Local Government Areas of the state, calling on those saddled with the responsibility of distributing the items to do the needful in reaching out to the targeted beneficiaries.

He further thanked members of the distribution committee for their efforts and called on them to maintain the tempo.

Items distributed include maize, millet, rice, beans, and litres of cooking oil and salt.

On his part, the permanent secretary at the Deputy Governor’s office Aminu Bazariye explained that the first round of palliative distribution in Katsina state was in August 2020 after the lockdown.

He recalled that various organizations provided palliative to katsina state including CACOVID, VCF, NEMA, among others, adding that the distribution is the fifth in the series of distribution of palliative since August but the second round provided by NEMA.

“This is the second phase of the NEMA distribution but in the series of distribution of palliatives by the Katsina State Government since the start of the Covid-19, this is the fifth phase of the distribution.

“The first one was in August 2020, that is immediately after the lockdown, the state government distributed 50 percent of the palliatives provided by the Cacovid after sometime when the remaining balance of the palliatives was provided. The second phase was also given out to the vulnerable households”. Bazariye noted.