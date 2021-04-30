No Evidence Linking Agila People To Ebonyi Killing – Benue Govt

The Benue State Government on Friday said there is no evidence linking the Agila people of Ado Local Government Area to the recent attack in Ebonyi State.

Gunmen had in the early hours of April 12 attacked Ebele village, Ngbo in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State reportedly killing an unspecified number of people.

The attackers were said to have invaded the village through Agila community, a border town between Ebonyi and Benue States which have been enmeshed in a boundary dispute.

But in a statement issued on Friday, Benue State Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Boundary Committee, Benson Abounu, exonerated the Agila people, expressing disappointment over a statement credited to Ebonyi State Government, David Umahi who purportedly indicted residents of the north-central state.

“While we sympathise with the victims and families of those affected in the gruesome attack, it is important to state that there is no evidence linking the Agila people of Benue State with the offence,” he said.

“We are surprised at the attempt by the Ebonyi State Governor to change the narrative and find scapegoats for an action everyone, including the survivors themselves said was carried out by Fulani herdsmen.

“We are amazed and highly disappointed with the statement credited to the Executive Governor of Ebonyi State, His Excellency, Engr David Umahi indicting the Agila people of Ado Local Government Area of Benue State for the Monday, April 12th, 2021 attack on Umwuagodo-Akpu community of Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State in which an unspecified number of people were allegedly killed.”