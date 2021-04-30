Police Confirm Kidnap Of AAU Lecturer, Say Rescue Efforts Ongoing

The Edo State Police Command has confirmed the kidnap of a lecturer from the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo State, Mr. Osadolor Odia.

The spokesman of the command, Bello Kontong confirmed the incident in a statement on Thursday.

He explained that the kidnap occurred on Wednesday when seven armed men stormed the victim’s farm at Egoro Amende village where he was working and took him away leaving other farmers who were on the farm behind.

He said operatives of the police, hunters and local vigilante are still combing the bush as part of efforts to rescue Mr. Odia.