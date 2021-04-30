‘We Remain In Positive Financial Trajectory:’ NNPC Denies Being Broke

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has debunked reports of being broke, saying it remains in a positive financial trajectory.

The Corporation’s spokesman, Dr. Kennie Obateru made the clarifications in a statement on Friday.

He stated that the clarification became necessary in the light of media reports insinuating that the Corporation was in financial straits.

“NNPC maintains that it is conscious of its role and was doing everything possible to shore up revenues and support the Federation at all times.

“The shortfall will be remedied by the Corporation as it relates only to the Federation revenue stream being managed by the #NNPC and does not reflect the overall financial performance of the Corporation.

“The NNPC remains in positive financial trajectory for the period in question,” the statement added.

5. The Corporation pledged to continue to pursue and observe its cost optimization process with a view to maximizing remittances to the Federation Account.

6a. It would be recalled that NNPC, in a letter to the Accountant General of the Federation entitled: Re: Impact of Hike in Crude Oil Prices on the Deregulated Downstream Sector: Projected Remittance to the Federation Account for April to

6b…which was inappropriately shared by unscrupulous persons, had projected that it would deduct the sum of N112bn from Oil and Gas proceeds for the month of April 2021 to ensure continuous supply of petroleum products to the country and guarantee energy security.

7. This has fueled reports of impending revenue shortfalls with dire consequences for the various tiers of government.

8. #NNPC, however, assures that it would continue to meet its financial obligations to the Federation.