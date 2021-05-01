Kizz Daniel Welcomes Twins

Kiss Daniel has announced the arrival of his twin babies, Jelani and Jalil.

The singer is a first-time parent and has enthusiastically posted it online alongside other publicly-known accomplishments.

He revealed through his Instagram page on Saturday that he has welcomed two boys, Jelani and Jalil.

“ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ ɪꜱ ɴᴏ ʙᴇᴛᴛᴇʀ ᴡᴀʏ ᴛᴏ ᴄᴇʟᴇʙʀᴀᴛᴇ ᴍʏ ʙɪʀᴛʜᴅᴀʏ, ᴛʜᴀɴ ᴀɴɴᴏᴜɴᴄɪɴɢ ᴛʜᴇ ᴀʀʀɪᴠᴀʟ ᴏꜰ ᴍʏ ꜱᴏɴꜱ… ᴊᴇʟᴀɴɪ & ᴊᴀʟɪʟ❤️,” the singer shared the news while stating that there’s no better way to usher a new year in his life.

Although it is not clear if the twins just arrived today or not but, May 1 which happens to be his birthday, is the day he introduced the world to his twins.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VADO D’GREAT (@kizzdaniel)

Congratulations to the new dad.