LIVE: [Platform 2021] Is Devolution Of Powers The Solution To Nigeria’s Problem?

The Platform, a series of events designed to facilitate growth in the areas of personal capacity, productivity and National Development within Nigeria, is hosted by the Senior Pastor of Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade.

The 2021 edition currently being held in Iganmu, Lagos, is themed ‘Is Devolution Of Powers The Solution To Nigeria’s Problem?’

Below are some of our live tweets from the event.

For Nigeria to develop and thrive, we must devolve power across gender and age groups . . . a patriarchal approach to problem-solving will not help us. – Segun Adeniyi, Chair of ThisDay Newspaper Editorial Board#TheplatformNG#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/v7UPgZYp2Q — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 1, 2021

The problem of Nigeria goes beyond the constitution that has become a convenient excuse for everything that ails us. – Segun Adeniyi, Chair of ThisDay Newspaper Editorial Board#TheplatformNG#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/WkHwDfcAc8 — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 1, 2021

The biggest problem in Nigeria are not the politicians. – Charles Omole, Lawyer and security consultant#TheplatformNG#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/ErwwKIPEot — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 1, 2021

We need our best and brightest to seek to participate at the local level, and not everyone wanting to be President. – Charles Omole, Lawyer and security consultant#TheplatformNG#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/qMxPrrgdIc — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 1, 2021

One of my fundamental challenges with the youth of Nigeria today is that they are so steeped in headlines and have failed to engage in nuances. – Charles Omole, Lawyer and security consultant#TheplatformNG#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/O8aD3rv9go — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 1, 2021

With the way things are going in Nigeria, things must change. – Pastor Poju Oyemade#TheplatformNG#CTVTweets pic.twitter.com/KW6gGE9SUA — Channels Television (@channelstv) May 1, 2021