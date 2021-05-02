Banditry: Security Operatives Foil Attack In Zamfara, Recover 300 Cows

Security operatives have foiled an attack by bandits by killing an unspecified number of them and recovering 300 cattle in Zamfara State.

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle disclosed this on Sunday via Twitter, adding that the operation was led by the state Commissioner for Security and Internal Affairs.

Matawalle also shared photos showing the cattle recovered which were rustled by the bandits at Kuraje near Rijiyar Tsakar Dawa in Guasau Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“A moment ago, I was informed about an operational success recorded by the Hon. Commissioner for Security & Internal affairs. He led a team of security forces on a joint patrol and neutralised a gang of bandits who rustled a herd of over 300 cattle at Kuraje near Rijiyar Tsakar Dawa in Gusau LG,” his tweet read.

“After accomplishing the mission, the rustled cattle have been recovered for an immediate return to their rightful owners.

“We are pleased with the commitment of our appointees and equally grateful for the dedication & gallantry of our Security Forces towards restoring peace in Zamfara State and Nigeria at large.”

Zamfara has been experiencing series of attacks recently by bandits who have been killing people and abducting schoolchildren in the state.

As part of measures to arrest the situation, President Muhammadu Buhari had on March 2 banned mining activities in the north-western state.

The President also declared the state no-fly zone, designating Zamfara a territory or area established by a military power over which certain aircraft are not permitted to fly.

Just a few days ago, officials of the Zamfara State Government confirmed the killing of a notorious bandit leader, Auwalun Daudawa, to Channels Television.

Daudawa, who led the abduction of over 300 students of Government Science Secondary School Kankara, Katsina state was killed on April 30.

Although the notorious bandit had laid down his arms and accepted Governor Bello Matawalle’s peace initiative on February 8, he however returned to the forest to continue his banditry a few days ago.