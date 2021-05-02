FG Bans Visitors From Brazil, India, Turkey Over Spike In COVID-19

The Federal Government will ban entry to non-Nigerian passengers who visited Brazil, India, or Turkey in the last two weeks.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha via a statement issued on Saturday.

He noted that the decision followed increasing cases of COVID-19 and fatalities in some parts of the world.

Mustapha said the travel ban does not apply to passengers who have transited through those countries, adding that the travel advisory will take effect from Tuesday while it shall be subjected to review after an initial period of four weeks.

“These precautionary measures are a necessary step to minimize the risk of a surge in COVID-19 cases introduced to Nigeria from other countries,” the statement partly read.

“Non-Nigerian passport holders and non-residents who visited Brazil, India or Turkey within days preceding travel to Nigeria, shall be denied entry into Nigeria.

“This regulation, however, does not apply to passengers who transited through these countries.

“The following measures shall apply to airlines and passengers who fail to comply with I and II(a) above: airlines shall mandatorily pay a penalty of $3,500 for each defaulting passenger.”

Nigerians and permanent residents who have been in those countries in the last 14 days will have to undergo mandatory quarantine for a week in a government-approved facility on arrival, it said.

All passengers arriving in Nigeria will now have to show a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of travel rather than the previous 96 hours period.

The SGF added, “The following condition shall apply to such passengers: Within 24 hours of arrival shall take a COVID-19 PCR test.

“If positive, the passenger shall be admitted within a government-approved treatment centre, in line with national treatment protocols.

“If negative, the passenger shall continue to remain in quarantine and made to undergo a repeat PCR test on day 7 of their quarantine.”

According to the guidelines, passengers arriving in Nigeria from other destinations must observe a seven-day self-isolation at their final destination.

They are also required to carry out a COVID-19 PCR test on day 7 at the selected laboratory and shall be monitored for compliance to isolation protocol by appropriate authorities.

Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country, has reported just over 165,000 cases of the coronavirus and 2,063 deaths since the virus first emerged in China at the end of 2019.