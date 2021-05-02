How Lady Was Raped, Killed By Fake Employer In Akwa Ibom – Police

Police authorities in Akwa Ibom have confirmed the killing of a young lady, Iniobong Umoren, while seeking employment in the state.

In a statement on Sunday, Odiko MacDon, noted that one Uduak Frank Akpan has been arrested by operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command in connection with the incident.

He stated that the 20-year-old suspect was apprehended for kidnapping, raping, and murdering Miss Umoren.

On Tuesday last week, late Umoren shared a post on Twitter in which she said she needed a job to keep her mind and soul together.

But MacDon, a Superintendent of Police, explained that the command received a report on the disappearance of the victim three days after the tweet was posted.

#AkwaIbomTwitter please I’m really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I’m creative, really good in thinking ctitically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request. — Iron_Lady🔥 (@HinyHumoren) April 27, 2021

He added that operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Squad of the command later arrested the perpetrator following available leads.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer in the state, the team led by a Chief Superintendent of Police, Inengiye IGOSI, consolidated on the initial progress made by the Divisional Police Officer in Uruan, Samuel Ezeugo.

He noted Akpan confessed to have lured Umoren to his house in the guise of giving her a job, but ended up sexually and physically assaulting her, which led to her death.

“To cover his tracks, he dragged and buried her in a shallow grave in his father’s compound,” said MacDon who explained that the body of the victim has been exhumed and deposited at the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital (UUTH) for autopsy.

The command’s spokesman added, “The suspect confessed to have told his Local Government Chairman of his atrocity before escaping to Calabar (in Cross River) and was never at any time handed over to the police by anyone.

“The suspect is a confessed serial rapist who has owned up to the raping of other victims. He will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

In his reaction, the Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom, Amienghene Andrew, appealed to the youths and jobseekers to be wary of the activities of scammers and other men of the underworld.

He commended the effort of the social media users and other fighters of injustice, as well as condoled with the family and friends of late Umoren.