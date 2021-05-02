Two Persons Abducted In Ogun Community

Two persons have been abducted in Omu, a community near Ofada town in Obafemi/Owode Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, confirmed the incident on Sunday.

He explained that the abducted persons – a man and a woman – were on a visit to a farm in the area on Saturday when the incident occurred.

Oyeyemi noted that following the incident, the command has launched a manhunt to track the perpetrators and rescue the victims from their abductors.

He, however, stressed that no ransom has so far been demanded by the abductors to release their victims.

The abduction occurred three days after the police arrested some suspects in connection with the abduction of a community leader, Tajudeen Omotayo, and two students of the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU) in the state.

While the two OOU students were abducted on March 14 at their hostel, the monarch was kidnapped about a week later on his way from a meeting in Ijebu-Ode.

The abducted persons have since regained their freedom, but not without the payment of an undisclosed amount of ransom to their kidnappers.

Parading the suspects on Wednesday at the State Police Headquarters in Abeokuta, the Commissioner of Police, Edward Ajogun, noted that they also confessed to have kidnapped a doctor and a nurse on the Abeokuta-Imeko Road.

Those paraded – Umaru Usman, Mohammed Bello, and Babuga Abubakar – were also said to have confessed to a series of kidnap cases in the Ayetoro, Olorunda, and Imeko areas in the state.

The police commissioner had also paraded one Nura Bello and his partner, Abubakar Bello, whom he said confessed to the abduction of the community leader and his involvement in several cases of abduction in the Ijebu area.