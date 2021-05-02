Zenit Saint Petersburg Win Third Straight Russian Crown With Two Games Left

Zenit Saint Petersburg claimed a third successive Russian Premier League title on Sunday after a 6-1 rout of Lokomotiv Moscow.

With two games left to play, the club backed by the deep pockets of Gazprom have a nine-point lead over Lokomotiv.

Iran forward Sardar Azmoun scored a quick-fire hat-trick with goals in the 39th minute, a stoppage-time penalty and a 46th-minute header.

Captain Artem Dzyuba scored twice with Malcom also on the scoresheet.

Francois Kamano hit Lokomotiv’s consolation.

Zenit have now won the Russian Premier League title seven times, three fewer than the record of 10 held by Spartak Moscow since the post-Soviet championship started in 1992.

