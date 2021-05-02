Advertisement

Zenit Saint Petersburg Win Third Straight Russian Crown With Two Games Left

Channels Television  
Updated May 2, 2021
Zenit Saint Petersburg’s players celebrate at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, on May 2, 2021, after the team won the Russian Premier League title. Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

 

Zenit Saint Petersburg claimed a third successive Russian Premier League title on Sunday after a 6-1 rout of Lokomotiv Moscow.

With two games left to play, the club backed by the deep pockets of Gazprom have a nine-point lead over Lokomotiv.

Iran forward Sardar Azmoun scored a quick-fire hat-trick with goals in the 39th minute, a stoppage-time penalty and a 46th-minute header.

Zenit Saint Petersburg’s players celebrate at Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg, on May 2, 2021, after the team won the Russian Premier League title. Olga MALTSEVA / AFP

 

Captain Artem Dzyuba scored twice with Malcom also on the scoresheet.

Francois Kamano hit Lokomotiv’s consolation.

Zenit have now won the Russian Premier League title seven times, three fewer than the record of 10 held by Spartak Moscow since the post-Soviet championship started in 1992.

AFP



More on Sports

Ronaldo Scores Brace To Rescue Juventus Against Udinese

Slavia Prague Win Third Consecutive Czech Title

National Table Tennis Championships Serves Off May 18

Hamilton Wins Portuguese Grand Prix

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV