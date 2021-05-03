Tokyo Olympics: ‘Give This Country The Best,’ Sports Minister Tells Team Nigeria

The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has challenged athletes representing Nigeria at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to give their best to the country.

He made the call on Monday when he visited the athletes who have been training at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

“Your job is to run and give this country the best,” the minister told the athletes ahead of their departure for the United States on Thursday to participate in relay qualifiers.

He added, “Focus on your training and the goal ahead and leave the administration to us. The world is waiting to see what you can do, you must meet their expectations.”

Dare, who asked the athletes not to be distracted, showered encomium on some of the team members for their recent performance.

According to him, the future is bright for Nigeria to have podium performances at the Olympics.

The minister commended the performance of Tobi Amusan who got adopted a few weeks ago and now has the second world best time.

He also praised Grace Nwokocha and Adegoke Enoch who got adopted by the minister under the Adopt an Athlete Initiative.

Dare stressed the importance of providing good welfare for the athletes, noting that revealed that the ministry had put in place a detailed programme for them such that every trip and accommodation were monitored.

He gave an assurance that welfare would not be a problem for the athletes, saying it was important for them to remain focused in unity.

“I have been monitoring your preparations and I have met most of you personally. Whether you are home-based or foreign-based, Team Nigeria is one.

“Hence, we decided to take you to the US to join others so that you can blend as a team,” the minister said.