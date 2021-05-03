24-Year-Old Undergraduate Nabbed For Selling Drugs On Campus

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 24-year-old undergraduate Abel Godwin Idio for selling hard drugs.

In a series of tweet on Monday, the anti-narcotics agency said the suspect is a 400-level student of the Federal University of Technology, Minna who allegedly sold “two strong variants of cannabis, Arizona and loud, concealed in textbooks.”

According to the NDLEA Commander in Niger State, Haruna Kwetishe, the undergraduate was arrested in Gidan Kwano within the vicinity of the university.

“Abel uses the inner pages of his textbooks to conceal the drugs within the campus to sell,” he said adding that was quizzed on Friday.

Two other traffickers – Yahaya Joshua and Yahaya Audu – were also apprehended the previous day along Mokwa-Jebba road with 32kilogrammes of Cannabis Sativa.

NDLEA raids eateries in Plateau, Enugu, recovers drugged cakes, cocaine

. 400-level varsity student nabbed for selling drugs on campus pic.twitter.com/9yEDSkSVrN — NDLEA NIGERIA (@ndlea_nigeria) May 3, 2021

Similarly, operatives of the agency raided some eateries in Jos, the Plateau state capital where freshly baked cakes made with Cannabis Sativa were recovered in addition to 48.726kilogrammes of assorted psychotropic substances.

Some of the joints raided include KNL Lounge located along Lamingo road and another branch along Mining Quarters, Rantya Low-Cost estate, as well as Tuscany Lounge on Azaki Ave, all within Jos metropolis.

Besides the drugged cakes called brownie recovered from the three eateries, psychotropic substances also seized from there include Barcadin Codeine 14kg; Flunitrazapem 355.5grammes; Tramadol 370.1 grammes; Exol-5, 30kg; Diazepam 2.5kg and Pentazocine 1.5 kg, totalling 48.726kg.

The NDLEA Commander in Plateau State, Ibrahim Braji disclosed that five persons have so far been arrested in connection to the seized drugs.

In the same vein, Enugu State Command of the Agency over the weekend raided the Nsukka axis of the state capital where a 28-year-old lady, Oodo Ndidiamaka was arrested with 80.23grammes of cocaine and 3.81grammes of methamphetamine.

The state Commander of NDLEA, Abdul Abdullahi said the Command remained committed to unravelling other members of the drug cartel in the state.