Abductors Of Kogi LG Chairman Demand ₦100m

The abductors of the Chairman of Yagba West Local Government Area of Kogi State, Pius Kolawole, have demanded a ransom of one hundred million Naira.

Kolawole and some others were kidnapped on Saturday on his way from Ilorin to his hometown of Egbe, the border town between Kogi and Kwara State.

He was said to be in the company of the state Commissioner for Pension Board Honourable Adebayo Solomon, who was shot dead by the gunmen.

Channels Television gathered that the abductors contacted one of the family members of the chairman on Sunday night to demand the ransom.

READ ALSO: Gunmen Kill Kogi Commissioner, Abduct LG Chairman

A family source on Monday said the abductors promised to call back by this morning to continue with the negotiation.

The source further said the kidnappers had also contacted the Kogi State Chairman, Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) Mr. Taofik Isah who doubled as the Chairman of Ijumu Local Government Area.

It was gathered that the family, council area and ALGON had now agreed that only the ALGON Chairman should continue with the negotiation with the kidnappers.

Two days ago, the kidnappers did not touch the four-year-old son of late Solomon who was in the vehicle at the time of the attack.

While the police orderly to the chairman took to his heels, the driver of the vehicle was badly wounded and shot at by the abductors and only regained consciousness the second day at the Egbe Hospital.