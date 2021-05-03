At Least 13 Feared Killed As Armed Herders Attack Benue Community

At least 13 persons have been feared killed following an attack by armed herders in Tse-Amgbem community close to Aondoana in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.

According to local residents, the attackers burnt down the houses in the community in the early Monday morning attack.

Chairman of Gwer West Local Government Area, Grace Igbabon, confirmed the casualty figure to Channels Television on Monday.

The attack left many wounded while the survivors have been displaced and are now taking refuge in Aondoana town.

The Police Spokesperson in the state, DSP Sewuese Anene confirmed the attack but said details concerning those who perpetrated the attacks, number of casualties, those wounded and the extend of the damage at the community, is still unknown.

Gwer West, Agatu, Makurdi, and Guma Local Government areas have witnessed series of attacks in the last three weeks where over seventy persons have been killed by suspected herdsmen.