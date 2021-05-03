Bandits Threaten To Kill 17 Abducted Students Of Kaduna Private University

The abductors of students of Greenfield University in Kaduna State have threatened to kill the remaining 17 students in their custody if their parents and the state government fail to pay the sum of N100 million as ransom by Tuesday, May 4th.

This was disclosed by some of the parents of the abducted students on Monday.

The parents of the victims who did not want their names mentioned due to fear told Channels Television that the fresh demand of N100 million by the bandits is in addition to the over N50 million ransom paid to them over the weekend, with the assurance to release their children.

In addition to the N100 million, the parents said the bandits also demanded ten new motorcycles before the end of tomorrow Tuesday, May 4th, failure which they will have no choice but to kill the remaining 17 students in their custody.

The bandits had on April 20, invaded the Greenfield University located along Abuja- Kaduna Highway, and took away 23 students after killing a staff of the school.

A week later, the bandits killed five of the abducted students in two batches.

The leader of the criminal gang known as Sani Jalingo was quoted to have said during an interview in the Hausa Service of the Voice of America that there are 17 students in his custody presently, including a grandson of the late Emir of Zazzau Shehu Idris, identified as Hamza.

The gang leader also said the N55million ransom paid by the families of the students has been used in feeding the victims.