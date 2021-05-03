Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’

One year after singing Holy, Chidinma Ekile popularly called Miss Kedike has fully embraced gospel music quitting the secular industry.

Chidinma on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is now a gospel singer. The announcement coincided with her 30th birthday.

“My name is minister Chidinma Ekile. I’m a crusader of the Gospel of Jesus. I’m a crusader of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” she said.

She has also dropped a new single titled “Jehova Overdo” Under her new music label Eezee Concepts.

The label is home to gospel star, Mercy Chinwo, Judi Kay among others.

Many of her fans in reaction hailed her for the switch and some dropped comments saying they are anticipating a collaboration between her, Mercy Chinwo, and Judi Kay.

Chidinma Ekile’s transformation into a Gospel artist is great for the space. Creative make art from a deep place of conviction, and she’s chosen ministration and service to God. If anything, I’m stoked by that transformation. Minister Chidinma will make fire worship records. — Joey Akan (@JoeyAkan) May 3, 2021

Omo! Chidinma doing gospel will be massive. Can’t wait to start downloading her spirit edifying songs. — Maxie Onye Highway (@Maxie1_) May 2, 2021

When I read Chidinma’s decision in IG, I felt a stir in my spirit. I’m so happy for her and her journey — Chukwuma Aguwa (@Chumaaguwa) May 2, 2021

Imagine Chidinma,Mercy Chinwo and Judikay in a song together..omo omo omo.. pic.twitter.com/j9oN4sbmpm — Creamie (@shawna_kayz) May 2, 2021

Me to YouTube to watch Jehovah overdo by Chidinma properly. No time. pic.twitter.com/5vi0ziJOkz — Chidume Nwabuwa (@NwabuwaChidume) May 2, 2021

Fellow artists including Tiwa Savage, Niyola, Korede Bello, Lamboginny, Ehmmaohmygod also hailed Chidinma by dropping love emoji on the post where she made the announcement.

Chidinma rose to prominence in 2010 after she won the Project Fame West Africa as a 19-year-old. Afterward, she released her debut single, ‘Jankoliko’ featuring veteran star, Sound Sultan.

She then signed to iLLBliss and Clarence Peters’ record label, Capital Hill/Goretti Company and became a West African sensation with the single, ‘Kedike.’ She also released other singles like ‘Emi Ni Baller,’ which won Best Video at the 2014 Headies.

At the 2012 edition of the KORA Awards, Chidinma won Best Female West African Act for the song “Kedike”. She was also nominated for Best Female Act at the 2014 MTV Africa Music Awards.