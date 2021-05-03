Police Arrest Two Suspected Robbers In Ogun

Two suspected armed robbers have been arrested at Olambe area of Akute, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this on Monday via a statement.

He said the suspects – Lukman Olanrewaju and Shola Alabi – were apprehended on Sunday following a distress call received by the Ajuwon Divisional Police Officer, SP Andrew Akinseye.

“At about 5 pm on Sunday, there was a distress call that a three-man armed robbery gang was operating at Olambe area, and that they have shot one commercial motorcyclist who was later identified as Anas Usman and snatched his motorcycle,” he said.

“The victim was quickly taken to the hospital for treatment, while effort is on top gear to apprehend the remaining member of the gang.”

The police spokesman said items recovered from the suspects include one cut to size locally-made gun, two live cartridges and the snatched motorcycle

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Edward Ajogun has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspects to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.