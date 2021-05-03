Advertisement
Ramadan: Matawalle Distributes 400 Bags Of Assorted Grains To Prisoners
Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, on Monday, distributed 400 bags of assorted grains to inmates at the Gusau Correctional facility as his Ramadan and Sallah welfare to them.
This was disclosed via a statement issued by the governor’s spokesman, Yusuf Idris Gusau, noting that the items consist of 100 bags of rice, 100 bags of maize, 100 bags of millet and 100 bags of sugar.
He said the governor, who visited the facility and the inmates, handed over the bags to the Deputy Comptroller Mr. Yunusa Ibrahim Ada via the Commissioner of Special Duties, Hon. Lawal Badarawa
While calling on the inmates to consider their being in the facility as part of their destiny in life, the governor urged them to use their stay for sober reflections so that they will be good citizens that will contribute positively to societal growth.
Bello also wants them to continue to pray for the peace and development of both the state and the nation noting that people who are in castration and consider their punishment as corrective, get their prayers answered easily by Allah.
“He assured that his administration will continue to make the state better and conducive for more investors and economic growth which will bring more employment opportunities and eliminate criminalities,” the statement partly read.
Earlier in the day, the governor donated 170 bags each of sugar and assorted grains to the state’s Council of Chiefs as well as 300 bags of assorted grains to the Peoples Democratic Party state Working Committee all in the spirit of the Ramadan fast.
While at the Correctional facility, the Deputy Comptroller, DCC Yunusa Ibrahim Ada thanked the governor for the donation assuring that it will be judiciously utilized.
Ada who told the governor that both the wardens and the inmates have been praying for the governor especially in his drive to rid the state of criminal activities also said they will not relent in this direction.
The presentation was attended by the Commissioner of Information, Hon Ibrahim Magaji Dosara, Director General Protocols, Alhaji Aliyu Sani Bk, Director General Press Affairs, Mallam Yusuf Idris Gusau, Director General New Media Ibrahim Bello Zauma and Press Secretary to the Governor, Jamilu Iliyasu B/Magaji among others.
YUSUF IDRIS GUSAU
Director-General, Media Public Enlightenment and Communications.
Government House, Gusau.
2nd May, 2021